版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 18:25 BJT

Gentiva to buy Harden businesses for $409 mln

Sept 18 Gentiva Health Services Inc said it would buy the home health, hospice and community care businesses of privately held Harden Healthcare Services for about $409 million.

Gentiva offered $355 million in cash and about $54 million in its common stock.

Harden's shareholders will retain the company's long-term care business.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐