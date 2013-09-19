Gentiva to buy Harden businesses for $409 mln

BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Sept 18 Gentiva Health Services Inc said it would buy the home health, hospice and community care businesses of privately held Harden Healthcare Services for about $409 million.
Gentiva offered $355 million in cash and about $54 million in its common stock.
Harden's shareholders will retain the company's long-term care business.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: