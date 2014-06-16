版本:
Kindred Healthcare to buy Gentiva for about $573 mln

June 16 Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy home healthcare services provider Gentiva Health Services Inc for about $573 million.

Kindred's offer of $14.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 3.65 percent to Gentiva's closing price on Monday.

With the assumption of Gentiva's debt, the deal will be valued at about $1.7 billion, Kindred said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
