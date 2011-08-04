UPDATE 3-Gentiva lowers outlook as reimbursement cuts hit hard

* Q2 adj EPS $0.49 vs est $0.65

Aug 4 Home healthcare provider Gentiva Health Services Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year outlook, hurt by the recent cuts in Medicare reimbursements, sending its shares to their lowest in six years.

Home healthcare providers are reeling under the Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) proposed 3.35 percent cut to 2012 Medicare reimbursement rates on top of the 4.89 percent cut last year.

Gentiva's weak forecast follows rival Amedisys's profit warning and Almost Family's lower-than-expected quarterly results in the week.

"No sense to sugarcoat the disappointing results -- this was a very tough quarter to swallow," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Eugene Goldenberg wrote in a note.

Goldenberg noted that the shortfall in the second-quarter was contributed by reimbursement cuts as well as "operating challenges" faced due to the new face-to-face (F2F) and therapy reassessment regulations.

Doctors, burdened with added administrative expenses following the 'Face-to-Face Encounter' rule that came into effect from April 1, have started referring patients to other care settings instead of home healthcare providers.

Most home healthcare providers are expanding into the hospice business to cushion the blow of new regulations like Face-to-Face Encounter and the reimbursement cuts, which have hit their home core business.

Gentiva will now focus on driving volume growth and reducing general & administrative costs for the rest of the year, said its CEO Tony Strange.

The company cut its 2011 adjusted profit outlook to $2.00-$2.20 a share, from its prior view of $2.70-$2.80 a share.

It also trimmed its full-year revenue projection to $1.80-$1.85 billion, from $1.90-$1.95 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.68 a share, on revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, net income from continuing operations fell to $5.2 million, or 17 cents a share, from $20.2 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 49 cents a share.

Revenue rose 54 percent to $456.9 million, with a 4 percent hit to home healthcare segment revenue.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 65 cents a share, on revenue of $466.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 50 percent to $195.1 million.

However, some of the loss was hedged by higher revenue from the hospice sector that rose to $194.4 million from $20.9 million last year.

In May last year, Gentiva said it would acquire Odyssey HealthCare in a $1 billion cash deal, marking its expansion into the hospice space.

Shares of the company closed at $13.36 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)