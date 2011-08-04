UPDATE 3-Gentiva lowers outlook as reimbursement cuts hit hard

* Q2 adj EPS $0.49 vs est $0.65
* Q2 rev $456.9 mln vs est $466.2 mln
* Cuts FY EPS outlook to $2.00-$2.20, rev view to
$1.80-$1.85 bln
Aug 4 Home healthcare provider Gentiva Health
Services Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit and cut its full-year outlook, hurt by the recent cuts in
Medicare reimbursements, sending its shares to their lowest in
six years.
Home healthcare providers are reeling under the Centre for
Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) proposed 3.35 percent cut to
2012 Medicare reimbursement rates on top of the 4.89 percent cut
last year.
Gentiva's weak forecast follows rival Amedisys's
profit warning and Almost Family's lower-than-expected
quarterly results in the week.
"No sense to sugarcoat the disappointing results -- this was
a very tough quarter to swallow," BB&T Capital Markets analyst
Eugene Goldenberg wrote in a note.
Goldenberg noted that the shortfall in the second-quarter
was contributed by reimbursement cuts as well as "operating
challenges" faced due to the new face-to-face (F2F) and therapy
reassessment regulations.
Doctors, burdened with added administrative expenses
following the 'Face-to-Face Encounter' rule that came into
effect from April 1, have started referring patients to other
care settings instead of home healthcare providers.
Most home healthcare providers are expanding into the
hospice business to cushion the blow of new regulations like
Face-to-Face Encounter and the reimbursement cuts, which have
hit their home core business.
Gentiva will now focus on driving volume growth and reducing
general & administrative costs for the rest of the year, said
its CEO Tony Strange.
The company cut its 2011 adjusted profit outlook to
$2.00-$2.20 a share, from its prior view of $2.70-$2.80 a share.
It also trimmed its full-year revenue projection to
$1.80-$1.85 billion, from $1.90-$1.95 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of
$2.68 a share, on revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, net income from continuing
operations fell to $5.2 million, or 17 cents a share, from $20.2
million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 49 cents a
share.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $456.9 million, with a 4 percent
hit to home healthcare segment revenue.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 65 cents a
share, on revenue of $466.2 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 50 percent
to $195.1 million.
However, some of the loss was hedged by higher revenue from
the hospice sector that rose to $194.4 million from $20.9
million last year.
In May last year, Gentiva said it would acquire Odyssey
HealthCare in a $1 billion cash deal, marking its expansion into
the hospice space.
Shares of the company closed at $13.36 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)