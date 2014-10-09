版本:
Kindred says to buy Gentiva in $1.8 bln deal

Oct 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy Gentiva Health Services Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.8 billion, including the assumption of net debt.

Kindred said the deal, which it valued at $19.50 per share, would enhance its position as a post-acute care and rehabilitation service provider.

Gentiva shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash and 0.257 shares of Kindred common stock for each share held. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
