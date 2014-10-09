UPDATE 2-Kindred wins months-long pursuit of Gentiva with $1.8 bln deal

(Adds details, background, analyst comment, Kindred CEO comment)

By Amrutha Penumudi

Oct 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc said on Thursday it would buy Gentiva Health Services Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.8 billion including debt, ending its months-long pursuit of the home-healthcare provider.

Kindred said the deal, which it valued at $19.50 per share, would enhance its position as a provider of post-acute care and rehabilitation services and make it the largest provider of integrated health in the United States.

Analysts have said the home-healthcare industry is ripe for consolidation because of cuts in federal spending and lower Medicare insurance reimbursement rates.

Currently, most of Kindred's revenue comes from operating hospitals, nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

Gentiva shares were up 16 percent to $19.38 in early afternoon trading, while Kindred's shares were up about 1.8 percent at $20.11.

The offer has an equity value of about $720 million.

"I think it's a good deal for Gentiva shareholders given that they had another offer from an unnamed third party at $17.25 a share. Getting $19.50 per share is a win for Gentiva," Obsidian Research Group analyst Toby J. Wann told Reuters.

"In terms of the price ... it may be a little steep. But it is fair as it gives them the opportunity to build a integrated post acute care delivery network in 23 of the 30 major metropolitans in the United States," Wann said.

The deal was pitched at a premium of 16.6 percent to Gentiva's closing price of $16.71 on Wednesday.

HIGHER OFFER

Kindred, aiming to benefit from demand for healthcare from an aging U.S. population, had originally offered to buy Gentiva at $14 per share in May. After that offer was spurned, Kindred came back with another bid of $14.50, which was also rejected.

Gentiva said in July it had an offer of $17.25 per share from "a recognized owner, operator and investor in the sector" that valued the company at about $634 million.

Gentiva shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash and 0.257 Kindred shares for each of their shares.

The combined company will have pro forma net revenue of $7.1 billion, the companies said.

Kindred had revenue of $4.9 billion in 2013.

The deal is the biggest in the home healthcare and hospice sector this year. Skilled Healthcare Group Inc combined with privately owned Genesis HealthCare in August to create a company with combined revenue of $5 billion.

Last year, Gentiva bought privately held Harden Healthcare Service for about $409 million.

"I think with the network and the geographic coverage we will have there is plenty of opportunity for organic growth," Kindred Chief Executive Paul Diaz told Reuters.

Kindred said it expected the transaction to immediately boost earnings upon closing and add 40-60 cents per share to pro forma earnings and $350-$450 million to pro forma cash flow after the second full year. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)