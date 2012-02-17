UPDATE 1-Gentiva settles with DOJ on unit's continuous care services

* Gentiva to pay $25 mln under settlement

* Agrees to audits of hospice division for 5 yrs

Feb 17 Gentiva Health Services Inc said it agreed to pay $25 million in cash to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to settle an investigation into unit Odyssey HealthCare's continuous care services.

The probe was initiated by the DOJ before Gentiva's August 2010 buyout of Odyssey to inspect the company's provision of continuous care services from Jan. 1, 2006, through Jan. 22, 2009.

Apart from the one-time cash payment, Gentiva has consented to special education for its employees and audits of its hospice division over a five-year period.

The home healthcare provider also signed a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the office of inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under the settlement.

"Gentiva cooperated fully with this investigation, which covered a period prior to our acquisition of Odyssey," Chief Compliance Officer John Camperlengo said in a statement.

The company's shares closed at $7.77 on Friday on the Nasdaq.