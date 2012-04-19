UPDATE 1-Genuine Parts quarterly profit beats estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.93 vs est $0.87
* Q1 rev $3.18 bln vs est $3.16 bln
* Industrial segment sales up 12 pct at $1.12 bln
April 19 Genuine Parts Co, a distributor
of automotive replacement parts, posted a quarterly profit that
beat analysts' expectations as a recovering manufacturing sector
boosted demand for products in its industrial segment.
Sales at its industrial parts business rose 12 percent to
$1.12 billion.
The industrial parts unit, which operates as Motion
Industries Inc, distributes bearings, hose, hydraulic and
pneumatic components, to customers in the United States, Canada
and Mexico.
Revenue at its largest automotive segment - which
distributes replacement parts for trucks, SUVs, buses and
motorcycles - rose 6 percent to $1.49 billion.
January-March net income rose to $146.3 million, or 93 cents
per share, from $126.5 million, or 80 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $3.18 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 87 cents
per share on revenue of $3.16 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up slightly at $65.14 in early
morning trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.