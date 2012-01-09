Genworth to sell tax and accounting advisor unit

Jan 9 Genworth Financial Inc said on
Monday it plans to sell its tax and accounting financial
adviser unit to California-based Cetera Financial Group as it
frees up capital to focus on its core wealth management
businesses.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The unit, Genworth Financial Investment Services, will
become the fourth independently managed broker-dealer of
Cetera, the roughly two-year-old firm which caters to financial
advisers and institutions.
"With the sale of GFIS, Genworth will focus on its core
turnkey asset management businesses within Genworth Financial
Wealth Management," the firm said in a statement.
Cetera already has under its umbrella the broker-dealers
Financial Network Investment Corporation, Multi-Financial
Securities Corporation and PrimeVest Financial Services.
Through these three units, it serves roughly 5,000 financial
advisers and more than 700 financial institutions.
The acquisition is set to close in roughly 90 days, pending
regulatory approvals, Cetera said in a statement.
Enrique Vasquez, president and chief executive officer of
the Genworth unit, will remain head of the firm under Cetera,
reporting to Cetera's Chief Executive Officer Valerie Brown.
The sale was a part of the firm's efforts to strengthen its
capital flexibility and risk buffers, Genworth's Chief
Executive Officer Michael Fraizer said in a statement.
The unit, founded in 1981, has about 2,000 independent tax
and accounting professionals and financial advisers in its
network. It has been a part of Genworth since 1998.