Genworth seeking buyers for a life and annuity unit - Bloomberg

April 2 U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc is seeking buyers for a life and annuity unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Genworth has been carrying out a restructuring plan after reporting losses of more than $1.5 billion in the past two quarters due to hefty charges to cover losses in its long-term care business.
The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on a sale of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co (GLAIC), Bloomberg said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/19Mmugo)
Genworth's shares were up nearly 6 pct at $7.76 in afternoon trading on Thursday.
The company will consider selling GLAIC in parts if it cannot find a buyer for the entire unit, Bloomberg reported, citing two of the people.
In a sale, GLAIC would fetch a discount to its year-end capital and surplus - the difference between a company's assets and its liabilities - of about $2.1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing one person.
Genworth spokesman Al Orendorff declined to comment. Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
Genworth, spun off from General Electric Co a decade ago, had written generous long-term care policies years ago. But these policies became less profitable as interest rates hit rock bottom.
The company, however, has said it was committed to the business and it was negotiating higher rates for policies.
Chief Executive Tom McInerney said in February that Genworth could consider an additional selldown of its Australian MRI business to raise capital and had indicated progress on the sale of the lifestyle protection insurance business.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had lost more than a third of its value since Nov. 5, when Genworth posted a huge third-quarter loss. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
