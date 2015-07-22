UPDATE 1-AXA in talks to buy Genworth LPI for 475 mln euros

* Deal to create No. 3 European creditor insurer
* Companies expect to close deal before end of 2015
* AXA says deal to be modestly accretive to underlying
earnings
(Adds details from Genworth statement, CEO comment, share
price)
PARIS, July 22 French insurer AXA said
it is in exclusive talks to buy Genworth Lifestyle Protection
Insurance (LPI) for 475 million euros ($520 million) in cash to
create the third-biggest player in the European creditor
insurance market.
Genworth Financial said in a statement that it
expected to accept the offer for the unit and that it would
record an after-tax loss of about $310 million in the second
quarter related to the sale and pension settlement costs.
AXA said the deal would complement its credit and lifestyle
protection business in mature markets such as France, Germany
and Italy, as well as helping it to enter promising new markets
such as Scandinavia and Southern Europe.
"The combined operations would rank No. 3 within the
creditor insurance market in Europe, with a 9 percent market
share, and would be a European leader in credit and lifestyle
protection," AXA said in a statement.
Lifestyle insurance covers users' incomes in the event of
accidental injury, illness or redundancy.
AXA said it hoped to complete the purchase by the end of the
year, adding that it would have a modestly positive impact on
underlying earnings. The company said it would give more details
at a later date.
In 2014, Genworth LPI had revenue of $951 million, while net
operating income was $8 million. It is headquartered in London,
with around 800 employees.
"This transaction is another important step toward
simplifying our business portfolio and increasing the financial
flexibility and strength of Genworth," Genworth President and
Chief Executive Tom McInerney said.
Genworth has been looking to sell its non-core LPI business
since late 2012. Barclays and Sidley Austin LLP are advising
Genworth on the transaction.
Shares in AXA were 0.2 percent lower by 0820 GMT at 24.31
euros.
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)