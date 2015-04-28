Genworth Financial profit falls 16 pct

April 28 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly
profit, hurt by lower operating income from its global mortgage
insurance unit.
Net profit attributable to common shareholders in the first
quarter ended March 31 fell to $154 million, or 31 cents per
share, from $184 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net operating income from its global mortgage
insurance business fell about 12 percent to $116 million.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)