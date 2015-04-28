Genworth Financial profit falls 16 pct

April 28 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower operating income from its global mortgage insurance unit.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders in the first quarter ended March 31 fell to $154 million, or 31 cents per share, from $184 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net operating income from its global mortgage insurance business fell about 12 percent to $116 million. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)