UPDATE 1-Genworth spots "material weakness" in controls over accounting

March 2 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc said it identified "material weakness" in
its control over financial reporting, due to which it failed to
spot a $44 million after-tax calculation error.
The company's shares fell as much as 9 percent on Monday.
Genworth said it failed to correctly implement changes to
one of its methodologies as part of its long-term care insurance
claim reserves review completed in the third quarter of 2014. (1.usa.gov/1DxinwL)
The company, spun off from General Electric Co a
decade ago, had written generous long-term care policies years
ago. However, the policies became less profitable as interest
rates hit rock bottom.
Genworth reported combined losses of more than $1.5 billion
in the past two quarters as it took hefty charges to cover
losses in its long-term care business.
The company said on Monday that the deficiency did not
result in a material misstatement of its financial results and
it was working to remediate the material weakness.
The insurer said it was trying to complete implementation of
controls this year, but it was not sure when it would fix the
material weakness.
The number of companies selling long-term care policies has
fallen to less than 20 currently from about a 100 in 2002, with
big insurers such as MetLife Inc and Prudential
Financial Inc exiting the business.
Genworth, however, has said it was committed to the
long-term care business and it was negotiating higher rates for
policies.
The company's shares were down 5.5 percent at $7.32 in late
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday's
close, the stock had lost more than a third of its value since
Nov. 5, when Genworth posted a huge third-quarter loss.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)