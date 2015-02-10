Genworth Financial posts quarterly loss

Feb 9 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc reported a quarterly loss as it took an after-tax charge of $478 million related to long-term care life insurance blocks it bought before 1996.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was $760 million, or $1.53 per share, compared with a profit of $208 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.