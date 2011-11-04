UPDATE 3-Genworth may speed up share buyback

* Says no plans to add capital to U.S. MI unit

* Discussing creation of underwriting entities

* Reorganizing business into 3 units

* Shares up 18 percent (Rewrites paragraph 1, adds CEO comments, details)

By Jochelle Mendonca and Sharanya Hrishikesh

Nov 4 Genworth Financial is taking steps to free up capital from its businesses, including listing its Australian mortgage unit and exploring external funding for a new underwriting entity, which could speed up its share buyback.

Genworth's stock, pummeled by the company's exposure to the U.S. housing crisis, rose 18 percent in morning trade.

Investors have been critical of the company for not doing enough to boost its share value, with hedge fund maven Steve Eisman going so far as to threaten a proxy war.

"Given our valuation, we have very much a clear focus on share repurchase as a priority," Chief Executive Mike Frazier said on a conference call with analysts.

Frazier said he had no plans to add capital to Genworth's U.S. mortgage insurance unit and was in talks to create a new underwriting entity, potentially funded by a mix of internal and external capital.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a plan to list as much as 40 percent of its Australian MI unit by the second quarter of 2012.

Once part of industrial conglomerate General Electric , Genworth has been weighed down by seemingly unending losses from underwriting souring U.S. mortgages and was forced to pour money into the unit to keep it going.

In the second quarter, Genworth boosted capital levels at its U.S. unit by using a part of its holdings from its foreign unit Genworth MI Canada , sending its shares down to a two-year low.

Frazier, who has headed the company since its IPO in 2004, said the U.S. unit had sufficient claims paying abilities.

But the U.S. mortgage insurance business has a consolidated risk-ratio of 27.5 to 1, above the level most states allow. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation (GEMICO), the company's primary mortgage underwriting unit, has capital waivers in 46 states to continue to write new business.

NEW ENTITIES

If Genworth fails to add capital to the U.S. mortgage unit and risk ratios continue to rise, GEMICO may have to stop writing new insurance.

To pick up the slack, Genworth has other capitalized units and said it was in talks with regulators about creating new underwriting entities funded by internal and external capital.

However, Frazier declined to give specifics saying it was too premature.

"You would get outside investors, a private equity firm or something like that would be interested in participating," Raymond James analyst Steven Schwartz told Reuters.

Private capital has already entered the mortgage insurance business. In 2010, Essent Guaranty Inc, backed by Pine Brook Road Partners, Goldman Sachs , J.P. Morgan , PartnerRe and the venture unit of RenaissanceRe , started underwriting mortgages.

External funding would lower the amount of capital Genworth has to put into the business and give the company underwriting options.

Genworth said this quarter it would reorganize its business into three units -- life insurance and wealth management, mortgage insurance and corporate and business run-off -- potentially delaying its plans to separate the businesses.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company rose 18 percent to $7.37 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian;Supriya Kurane)