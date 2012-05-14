UPDATE 1-Genworth to pay ex-CEO Fraizer $2.25 mln lump sum

*
May 14 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc will pay former Chief Executive Michael
Fraizer a lump sum of $2.25 million as part of a separation
agreement reached on Monday.
Fraizer, who had held the top post at the company since it
was spun off from General Electric Co in 2004, stepped
down as CEO after the company's weaker-than-expected results
earlier this month.
The company also said in a regulatory filing that 400,000 of
Fraizer's previously vested and outstanding stock appreciation
rights (SARs), with a base price of $2.46, and 433,334 SARs with
a base price of $7.80, will be exercisable until June 29, 2013.
Investors have often been critical of the company for not
doing enough to boost its share value, with hedge fund maven
Steve Eisman even threatening a proxy war.
Analysts have said the change of guard would bolster
investor confidence in regaining capital levels and that the
company's U.S mortgage insurance unit's improving results will
help the stock.
Genworth has faced mounting losses at its Australian
mortgage insurance unit, part of which it intends to float in an
initial public offering.
The company has pushed back the date of the listing to early
2013 due to unfavorable market conditions.
The Australian unit's listing would have freed up capital,
which shareholders were hoping Genworth would use to buy back
shares.
Fraizer, who's employment with the company will end on June
29, was replaced by Chief Financial Officer Martin Klein, who is
acting as CEO till a replacement is found.
Shares of the company were down about 2 percent at $5.72 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.