Genworth shortlists joint leads for Australia unit IPO-report

SYDNEY Jan 30 Genworth Financial Inc is close to appointing joint lead managers for its planned A$800 million ($850 million) float of its Australian lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) business, the Australian Financial Review said on Monday.

Genworth, which expects to list the business in the second quarter, has short listed Macquarie Group, UBS and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the paper said without citing any source.

The paper said the banks were yet to be formally appointed. Goldman Sachs bagged the lead manager role early last year.

Genworth, which evenly splits the Australian lenders mortgage insurance market share with QBE LMI, plans to sell as much as 40 percent of the business through the IPO.

There has been a drought in Australian IPO market with the last big deal being QR National's A$4.6 billion IPO in late 2010. A successful float of Genworth could bring investors, scared by the global uncertainty, back into the market.

Genworth declined comment. A spokeswoman for Macquarie declined comment. UBS and CBA could not be reached immediately.