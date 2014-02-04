版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 06:20 BJT

Genworth profit rises 24 pct due to strong U.S. mortgage business

Feb 4 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $208 million, or 41 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $168 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

A recovering housing market helped the company's U.S. mortgage insurance business to post a profit of $6 million, compared to a loss of $32 million a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐