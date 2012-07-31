版本:
Genworth Posts 2nd-qtr profit

July 31 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc posted a second-quarter profit as losses narrowed at its U.S. mortgage insurance unit.

The company reported net income of $76 million, or 16 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $136 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

