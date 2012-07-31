UPDATE 2-Genworth posts profit as mortgage insurance losses narrow

* Q2 EPS $0.16 vs loss/shr $0.28 last year
* US mortgage insurance unit losses fall to $25 mln from
$255 mln
* Shares up 8 pct in after hours trade
By Sharanya Hrishikesh
July 31 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc posted a second-quarter profit as losses
narrowed at its U.S. mortgage insurance unit, and the company
said its primary insurance regulator extended its capital waiver
by another two years.
Genworth said the North Carolina Department of Insurance has
granted Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp (GEMICO), its primary
mortgage insurance company, an 18-month extension to its capital
waiver.
Mortgage insurers have been struggling to meet capital
adequacy benchmarks and have time and again sought waivers to
continue writing business in many states in the United States.
BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said the extension was a
"significant positive" for the company, as most states tended to
follow the primary regulator in granting waivers.
GEMICO currently has waivers or other authorizations to
continue writing insurance in 44 states.
Net operating loss at Genworth's U.S. mortgage insurance
unit narrowed to $25 million from $255 million in the comparable
period last year. New flow delinquencies -- a measure of how
many new loans were in default -- fell 21 percent.
The housing market, which collapsed during the 2007-2009
recession, has been a relative bright spot in the economy this
year, although it remains hobbled by tight mortgage availability
and on-going foreclosures. U.S. home prices rose for the fourth
month in a row in May, suggesting the recovery in the housing
market continued to gain traction.
AUSTRALIA UNIT PROFITABLE
Long-time Genworth Chief Executive Michael Frazier resigned
in May after the insurer pushed back plans to sell a minority
stake in its Australian mortgage insurance business through an
initial public offering.
The Australian unit's listing would have freed up capital,
which shareholders were hoping would be used for a long-awaited
share buyback program.
The unit posted a net operating profit of $44 million
compared with an operating loss of $21 million in the prior
quarter.
Hedge fund Highfields Capital raised its stake in the
insurer in May, and said it expects to discuss options for the
insurer's U.S. mortgage insurance operations and other
businesses.
"I think there are a couple of positives that came out of
the quarter," analyst Palmer said. "The continuation of the
positive trend at U.S. MI, the waiver extension, and the
stabilization of the Australian MI unit, all should help to buoy
the stock tomorrow."
The company reported net income of $76 million, or 16 cents
per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of
$136 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Genworth shares have fallen more than 17 percent since it
reported first-quarter results in May, while the broader KBW
Insurance Index, which consists of 24 insurers, has
fallen almost 8 percent in the same period.
The company's shares closed at $5.04 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They rose more than 8 percent after the
bell.