Genworth earnings beat estimates; long-term care business falters

Feb 5 Genworth Financial Inc's
fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations but the
insurer posted weak earnings in its long-term care business.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $166
million, or 34 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended
Dec. 31, from $142 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, a
year ago.
Net operating income in the long-term care insurance
business fell 75 percent to $7 million.
"Results in the U.S. Life Insurance Division were mixed, and
I am disappointed in our long-term care results," Chief
Executive Tom McInerney said in a statement.