UPDATE 1-Genworth to sell tax and accounting adviser unit

Jan 9 Insurer Genworth Financial Inc said on Monday it would sell its tax and accounting adviser unit to Cetera Financial Group for an undisclosed sum to focus on its key asset management businesses and improve its financials.

The Richmond, Virginia-based Genworth said proceeds from the sale of Genworth Financial Investment Services, expected to close in about 90 days, will be used for general corporate purposes.

Once a part of the industrial conglomerate General Electric , Genworth has been weighed down by seemingly unending losses from underwriting troubled U.S. mortgages.

In November, Genworth Financial said it was taking steps to free up capital from its businesses, including listing its Australian mortgage unit by the second quarter of 2012 and exploring external funding for a new underwriting entity.

Cetera Financial, which is owned by private equity firm Lightyear Capital, provides broker-dealer services to independent financial advisors.

Genworth's shares were trading up 1 percent at $6.82 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.