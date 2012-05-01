UPDATE 2-Genworth CEO resigns amid Australia woes

* Q1 oper EPS $0.06 vs est $0.11
* Q1 EPS $0.09 vs $0.12 last yr
* CEO Michael Fraizer resigns
* Australia MI unit posts loss of $21 mln in qtr
By Sharanya Hrishikesh
May 1 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc's quarterly profit fell below analysts'
expectations on a higher-than-expected loss at its Australian
mortgage insurance unit, and the company said its chief
executive has stepped down.
CEO Michael Fraizer has resigned, and chief financial
officer Martin Klein has been named acting CEO, the company said
in a statement.
Fraizer had held the top post since Genworth went public in
2004.
The insurer had said in April that it would push back the
initial public offering of its Australian mortgage unit due to
unfavorable market conditions in the country, and that it
expects the unit to post a "modest" loss for the quarter.
Losses at its Australian unit were $21 million in the
quarter, compared with a profit of $52 million a year ago.
BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said the company's forecast of a
"modest" loss for the unit had led some analysts to project the
loss at single-digit million levels, leading to the insurer
missing estimates.
Investors were worried that the delay in its Australian unit
IPO would hit the insurer's capital deployment plan.
Genworth has struggled to maintain its capital levels as its
U.S. mortgage insurance business posted losses for years. The
company has used its foreign units, especially its Canadian
mortgage insurance business Genworth MI Canada, as a
source of capital in the past.
The Australian unit's listing would have freed up capital,
which shareholders were hoping would be used for a long-awaited
share buyback program.
SHARES GAIN
Shares of Genworth, which was once part of industrial
conglomerate General Electric, were up 6 percent at $6.50
in extended trade.
Analyst Palmer said he was not surprised with the positive
stock reaction to Fraizer's resignation, as many investors were
frustrated with the management and held them responsible for the
company being unable to realize its actual market value.
Investors have often been critical of the company for not
doing enough to boost its share value, with hedge fund maven
Steve Eisman even threatening a proxy war.
"I think there is hope among investors that they will
eventually see a return of capital. But management's near term
focus needs to be on stabilizing the company's operations. The
U.S. MI unit's improving results, which have been overshadowed
by what has happened in Australia, should help boost the stock,"
Palmer said.
Losses from the U.S. mortgage unit almost halved to $43
million, and new flow delinquencies - a measure of how many new
loans were in default - fell about 23 percent.
Genworth's shares have fallen almost 9 percent year-to-date,
while the broader KBW Insurance Index, which consists of
24 insurers, has risen more than 10 percent i n the same period.
Genworth shares have lost almost half their value in the
past year. They closed at $6.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
