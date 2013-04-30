Genworth's profit more than doubles on U.S. unit performance

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
April 30 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc's first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by strong performance in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
Net income rose 124 percent to $103 million, or 21 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $46 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's operating profit was 30 cents per share.
The operating income in the U.S. mortgage unit was $21 million, compared with net operating loss of $44 million a year earlier.
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)