Genworth profit soars as U.S. mortgage insurance loss narrows

Oct 29 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc's third-quarter profit rose three-folds as losses narrowed in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

Net profit rose to $108 million, or 22 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $35 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Loss in the company's U.S. mortgage insurance business narrowed to $3 million from $37 million.