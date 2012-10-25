Mexico's Geo Q3 net profit soars 74 pct

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 74 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday.
The company said it earned 356.6 million pesos ($27.7 million) in the July-September period, up from 204.6 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards