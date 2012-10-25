版本:
Mexico's Geo Q3 net profit soars 74 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 74 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday.

The company said it earned 356.6 million pesos ($27.7 million) in the July-September period, up from 204.6 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

