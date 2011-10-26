版本:
Mexico's GEO reports lower profit in 3rd qtr

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion GEO (GEOB.MX) on Wednesday reported quarterly profit of 359 million pesos ($26 million), down from 365 million pesos a year ago.

The company reported quarterly revenues of 5 billion pesos. ($1 = 13.8835) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

