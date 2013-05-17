Mexican homebuilder Geo says Scotiabank suing it over debt

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexican homebuilder Geo said on Friday the Mexican branch of Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia has begun legal proceedings to seek payments it is owed.
Geo, which is struggling with weak home sales, said the payments to Scotiabank were worth less than 0.5 percent of the debt the company is trying to restructure, as reported in April.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July