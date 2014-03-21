UPDATE 2-Mexico homebuilder Geo files for bankruptcy

* Geo says majority of creditors support bankruptcy plan
* Plan will give bondholders 88 percent of company stock
(Adds details on restructuring agreement)
MEXICO CITY, March 20 Troubled Mexican
homebuilder Geo said on Thursday it has filed for
bankruptcy after gaining the support of the majority of its
creditors in a deal that will replace most of its debt with
stock.
Geo was once Mexico's biggest homebuilder with sales of
55,485 homes in 2012, but it has struggled with a heavy debt
load and slumping home sales that pushed it to stop making debt
repayments last year.
Creditors Banamex, HSBC, Banorte, Santander, Inbursa and
BBVA Bancomer agreed to the bankruptcy plan, Geo said in a
statement on Thursday. The deal is a so-called prepackaged
bankruptcy that can shorten the duration of the legal process.
In a separate statement, the company said it reached a deal
with holders of more than 50 percent of its debt, including a
group of investors who hold just over 27 percent of bonds due on
Sept. 25, 2014, June 30, 2020 and March 27, 2022.
Under the restructuring plan, bondholders will end up with
88 percent of the company in stock, current stockholders will be
diluted to an 8 percent stake while management will hold 4
percent of stock.
The deal also includes a plan to issue 4.75 billion Mexican
pesos ($358 million) in new stock in the company once the
restructuring is complete.
Orlando Loera, one of Geo's advisers, said in a telephone
interview that the proceedings could be finished within four to
six months. He said most of the company's debt would be
converted into stock with another part restructured into debt
that will mature in between seven to 10 years.
The company had 13.81 billion pesos ($1.04 billion) in net
debt at the end of the first quarter of 2013, with more than
half in U.S. dollar bonds due in 2014, 2020 and 2022.
Geo has not reported financial statements to Mexico's stock
exchange since the first quarter of 2013. Trading of its shares
was suspended in July.
Geo blamed its problems on a shift in government policy over
the last few years that prioritized subsidies for apartment
purchases by new homebuyers, damping sales of cheap houses built
by Geo and closest rivals Homex and Urbi.
Urbi shares were also suspended after the company failed to
report second-quarter results.
Shares of Homex, formerly Mexico's No.2 homebuilder, were
suspended after the company said it could not report
fourth-quarter results by the end of February.
($1 = 13.2651 Mexican pesos)
