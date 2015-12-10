Mexico's Geo says gets approval to trade shares again

MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Mexican homebuilder Geo
, which recently restructured its debt, said on
Wednesday the country's financial market regulator had agreed to
lift the suspension of its shares from next week.
Shares in the company will be eligible to trade on the stock
exchange from Dec. 16, taking the reference price of 9.72925739
pesos into account, Geo said in a statement.
Geo's shares stopped trading on the exchange in July 2013
when the company failed to meet its quarterly reporting
requirements.
The company was once the biggest homebuilder in Mexico, but
it later struggled with slumping sales and mounting debt.
Geo said last month it had won shareholder approval to raise
up to 3.5 billion pesos ($205 million) in fresh capital to bring
its operations back to normal and boost growth.
($1 = 17.0784 Mexican pesos)
