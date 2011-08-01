UPDATE 1-GeoEye Q2 profit beats Street, raises 2011 EPS view

(Follows alerts)

Aug 1 GeoEye Inc's second-quarter profit beat market expectations, helped by strong growth in its domestic market, and the satellite imagery company raised its full-year earnings outlook.

GeoEye now expects 2011 earnings of $2.00-$2.25 per share compared with its prior view of $1.75-$2.00 a share.

However, it cut the upper end of its revenue forecast. It now expects full-year revenue of $365-$375 million compared with its earlier forecast of $365-$380 million.

GeoEye collects images from across the earth via two satellites for use in the defense market and in commercial markets such as navigation devices, online mapping and environmental monitoring.

GeoEye's net income fell to $11.1 million, or 49 cents a share, from $12.1 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenues rose 8 percent to $87.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $89.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $39.94 on Monday on Nasdaq.