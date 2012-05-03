UPDATE 1-GeoEye says to receive 2012 federal funds

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it will receive full funding for its 2012 contract term with a U.S. government agency.
The company expects to receive its $111 million cost-share payment from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency by the third quarter.
It is part of a $3.8 billion, ten-year contract that the company won in 2010.
Rival DigitalGlobe earlier this week also said it will be fully funded under its contract with the NGA for 2012.
Shares of the both the companies have been under pressure recently on concerns that U.S. government cost cuts could lead to a loss in revenue.
GeoEye's first-quarter net income available to common stockholders rose to $13.2 million, or 58 cents per share, from $10.0 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $89.3 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $86 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
GeoEye's shares closed up 4 percent at $24.03 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS