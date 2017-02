Aug 6 Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit but suspended its full-year forecast, citing its merger with larger rival DigitalGlobe Inc.

DigitalGlobe agreed to buy GeoEye for $453 million last month.

GeoEye's net income available to common stockholders rose to $11.7 million, or 51 cents per share, from $11.1 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $88.4 million.