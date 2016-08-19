版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 23:37 BJT

Geo Group - no impact in 2016 from DoJ private prison decision

CHICAGO Aug 19 Private prison operator Geo Group Inc expects no financial impact in 2016 from the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to phase out the use of private prisons, the company said.

The company currently operates five prison facilities for the Department of Justice, executives said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting By Nick Carey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐