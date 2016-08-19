Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
CHICAGO Aug 19 Private prison operator Geo Group Inc expects no financial impact in 2016 from the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to phase out the use of private prisons, the company said.
The company currently operates five prison facilities for the Department of Justice, executives said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.