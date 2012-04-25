版本:
Halcón Resources to buy GeoResources for $973.1 mln

April 25 Halcón Resources Corp said it will buy GeoResources Inc for about $973.1 million in cash and stock to gain access to liquids plays in the United States.

GeoResources shareholders will receive $20 in cash and 1.932 Halcón Resources shares for each share they own.

Halcón Resources closed at $9.3 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange while GeoResources closed at $30.77 on the Nasdaq.

