Halcón Resources to buy GeoResources for $973.1 mln

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Halcón Resources Corp said it will buy GeoResources Inc for about $973.1 million in cash and stock to gain access to liquids plays in the United States.
GeoResources shareholders will receive $20 in cash and 1.932 Halcón Resources shares for each share they own.
Halcón Resources closed at $9.3 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange while GeoResources closed at $30.77 on the Nasdaq.
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance