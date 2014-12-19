BRIEF-Georg Fischer says Board Of Directors to propose new member

Dec 19 Georg Fischer AG :

* Says Isabelle Welton and Rudolf Huber, members of Board of Directors of Georg Fischer Ltd, will not stand for re-election at next annual shareholders' meeting on March 18, 2015

* Says Board of Directors is to propose Eveline Saupper for election as a new member Source text - bit.ly/13iPTeZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)