UPDATE 2-George Weston adjusted profit falls on costs

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q1 Adj EPS C$0.89 vs C$1.07
* Sales up 1.1 pct at C$7.22 billion
* Results hurt by higher costs at Loblaw
May 8 Canadian food producer and distributor George Weston Ltd reported lower adjusted earnings on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs at its grocery affiliate Loblaw Cos Ltd.
The company said those higher costs at Loblaw, which included transportation, had not been completely passed on to customers in the quarter.
Sales at Weston Foods, the company's baking business, rose 3.7 percent to C$425 million in the quarter, helped by currency fluctuations and prices that rose 4.2 percent, even as volumes fell 1.3 percent.
Adjusted operating income from the division, which produces fresh and frozen baked goods at 40 facilities in North America, rose to C$59 million from C$57 million in the same quarter last year.
Last week, Loblaw's earnings came in below analyst expectations. Canada's biggest grocer has warned that spending on a program to upgrade its information technology and boost productivity will hurt earnings in the first half of 2012.
Margins at Canadian grocers are already under pressure as Wal-Mart Stores Inc rapidly expands its grocery offerings in the country.
George Weston's adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended March 24 fell to 89 Canadian cents a share from C$1.07 a year earlier.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders, including the impact of a forward sale agreement for shares of Loblaw and other items, rose to C$124 million (US$125 million), or 89 Canadian cents a share, from C$105 million, or 74 Canadian cents.
Sales rose 1.1 percent to C$7.22 billion.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.