UPDATE 2-George Weston sees drop in profit as Loblaw weighs

* Q4 EPS 72 Canadian cents vs 70 Canadian cents a year ago
* Revenue rises 3.5 pct
* Sees Loblaw 2012 operating income down
* Sees Weston Foods 2012 sales to be modest
March 1 Canada's largest food processor
and distributor George Weston Ltd expects its profit for
the year to drop as increased costs at its grocery affiliate
Loblaw Ltd dents margins.
Last week, Loblaw, Canada's largest grocer, had posted
lower-than-expected results as discounting and increased costs
pressured profit margins.
George Weston expects full year 2012 operating income at the
unit to be down year-over-year.
Hurt by the margin squeeze at Loblaw, George Weston said it
expects adjusted basic net earnings per share for 2012 to be
down year-over-year, marking its first decline in three years.
The company also expects 2012 sales growth to be modest at
its other affiliate, Weston Foods, hurt by higher commodity and
input costs in the first half of the year.
It said Weston Foods is continuing its efforts to cut costs
as it looks to achieve full-year operating margins in line with
those in 2011.
Margins at Canadian grocers are feeling the squeeze as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc expands its food offerings in the
country. Competition will heat up further early in 2013, when
Target Corp opens its first Canadian stores.
For the fourth quarter, George Weston reported a marginal
rise in net income to C$173 million, or 72 Canadian cents a
share, from C$172 million, or 70 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company's profit grew by almost 9
percent to C$1.01 per share.
Revenue rose 3.5 percent to C$7.63 billion.
Shares of Toronto-based George Weston were mostly flat at
C$63.71 in morning trade on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.