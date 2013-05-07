George Weston profit jumps, boosts div

May 7 George Weston Ltd, the Canadian
food producer and distributor that controls the Loblaw Cos Ltd
grocery chain, reported a 36 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, helped by foreign currency benefits, and
raised its dividend by 9 percent.
Net earnings for the quarter rose to C$225 million ($223
million), or C$1.18 per share, from C$166 million, or 87
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to C$7.49 billion.
George Weston raised its quarterly dividend for the second
time in six months to 41.5 Canadian cents per share.
Loblaw said last week it would continue to produce its Joe
Fresh clothing in Bangladesh after a deadly textile factory
collapse on April 24, but promised to improve the facilities it
uses there.