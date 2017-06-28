UPDATE 1-Georgia econ min expects GDP growth to exceed 4 pct in 2017

(Adds quotes, detail)
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, June 28 Georgia's economy has a good
chance of exceeding an official 4 percent growth projection in
2017 thanks to private sector developments and the government
spending on infrastructure projects, the country's economy
minister said on Wednesday.
After slowing to 2.2 percent last year from 2.9 percent in
2015, the economy of the former Soviet republic is now
recovering from a fall in exports and a depreciation of
currencies of its main trading partners.
"I think that economic growth will exceed the projected 4
percent by the end of this year," Giorgi Gakharia said in an
interview with Reuters.
The economy in Georgia, through which pipelines carry
Caspian oil and gas to Europe, has already picked up to 4.2
percent in the first four months this year after expanding by
2.8 percent in the same period a year earlier thanks to higher
exports and more remittances from abroad.
"Private sector is developing well and the government's
capital spending will increase," Gakharia said.
Gakharia also told Reuters he expected foreign direct
investment (FDI) to be slightly up this year from $1.645 billion
in 2016.
Talking about FDI, Gakharia said it was one of the
government's main tasks to attract investment from abroad amid
waning investments from the country's major investor - BP
, which had almost completed a pipeline construction
project in Georgia.
Azerbaijan, which acted as Georgia's main investor, helped
to push FDI 3.7 percent higher year-on-year to $403.3 million in
the first quarter, with the transport sector benefiting the most
from the foreign influx.
Gakharia also said that the government has for now
considered suspending plans to sell stakes in major state-owned
firms due to "unfavourable market conditions".
Such conditions altered the government's earlier plan to
carry out initial public offerings abroad, offering 25 percent
stakes in state-owned firms Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) and
the country's railways monopoly Georgia's Railway, Gakharia
said.
Georgia's Railway, which is working on developing new routes
such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project for a corridor from the
Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, had
already postponed a London IPO listing due to volatile markets
in 2012.
(Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Toby Chopra)