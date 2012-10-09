UPDATE 1-Tycoon says confident Georgia can join NATO soon

TBILISI Oct 9 The billionaire who is likely to become Georgia's next prime minister said on Tuesday he was confident the former Soviet republic would soon join NATO.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune doing business in Russia, also responded to accusations that he might let Georgia be drawn back into Moscow's orbit by underlining that relations with the West would be a priority.

"We are striving towards Europe and Georgia will definitely be able to become a member of NATO soon," Ivanishvili said after talks with President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The two rivals met for the first time since the Oct.1 parliamentary election, which Ivanishvili's opposition coalition Georgian Dream won after a bitterly fought campaign.

Saakashvili had hoped to bring Georgia into NATO. The defence alliance's leaders agreed at a summit in 2008 that Georgia would one day become a member but rebuffed U.S. demands to put it on an immediate path to membership.