PROFILE-Once-reclusive billionaire eyes power in Georgia

* Rich tycoon was reclusive until entering politics
* Georgian Dream emerges as powerful force
* Battles to shake off accusations he is Russian stooge
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 2 Until a year ago, few people in
Georgia knew what billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili
looked like.
The 56-year-old tycoon was best known in the former Soviet
republic as a free-spending philanthropist w ith a spectacular
home overlooking Tbilisi, and for keeping penguins, kangaroos
and lemurs at a private zoo at another home outside the capital.
But he hated publicity and avoided photographers. When he
bought Pablo Picasso's "Dora Maar au Chat" for $95.2 million in
2006, he did so anonymously, adding it to an art collection that
includes works by Damien Hirst and Roy Lichtenstein.
All that changed last October when he announced he was
entering politics, abandoning his privacy for what he says is a
love of his homeland and a battle to oust a government he
accuses of allowing the gap between rich and poor to widen.
"At the age of 56 it's hard to learn how to be a politician.
I don't belong to myself. But the main thing is my country," he
said in an interview this summer in his Tbilisi office.
Exit polls showed his Georgian Dream coalition beating
President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement in
voting on party lists in an election in Monday, but uncertain of
winning the race in individual constituencies.
"We will win it for sure," he told Reuters in an interview
after the exit polls were published, although Saakashvili's
party also claimed victory. "People won't be frustrated."
Ivanishvili made his fortune, estimated by Forbes magazine
at $6.4 billion, mainly in Russia, with businesses ranging from
banking to agricultural products after he started out selling
computers.
He has distributed some of his money across the country of
4.5 million people with philanthropic gestures, particularly in
his home village of Chorvila and nearby areas.
Residents say he has paved roads, built villagers new homes
with water, electricity and gas, provided each household with
200 lari ($120) a month and given newlyweds $3,000.
BATTLES TO SHAKE OFF ACCUSATIONS
Critics have accused him of trying to win votes with his
generosity, a charge he denies, and he has also dismissed
suggestions that he could be a Russian stooge if he comes to
power because of his ties with Georgia's former Soviet master.
Saakashvili has hinted he believes Ivanishvili is doing the
bidding of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his bitter foe
since a five-day war in 2008. Saakashvili said during the
election campaign: "Those who thought they could carry out
Putin's orders in our country will be very disappointed."
Ivanishvili says Saakashvili played the "Russian card" to
draw attention away from Georgia's problems, and he has
responded by selling his assets in Russia.
The tycoon set his sights months ago on becoming prime
minister although he has said he would stay in the job for only
two years before stepping aside for professional politicians.
He has already reshaped the political scene in Georgia,
identifying voters' concerns about poverty and corruption, and
posing a genuine challenge for Saakashvili after almost a decade
in power since the "Rose Revolution" of 2003 that overthrew
ex-Soviet rulers.
Ivanishvili has promised to boost the economy by reducing
bureaucratic controls, ending monopolies and taking steps to woo
foreign investors. He says he will improve health care and
agriculture, make the justice system more independent and ensure
the tax and customs departments are more transparent.
Making clear that he is prepared to help fire up the economy
by again dipping in to his personal fortune, he says an
investment bank he owns will offer loans at special rates.
Critics say his programme lacks detail and that he could
struggle to hold together a coalition that may be more united by
hostility towards Saakashvili than a shared political vision.
Like Saakashvili, he wants Georgia to join NATO and the
European Union. But he believes he would be better than
Saakashvili at building bridges with Russia, with which
diplomatic ties have been frozen since a five-day war in 2008
over the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Stability in the area is vital for Western governments as
Georgia is an important transit route for gas from the Caspian
Sea to Europe that would reduce Europe's reliance on Russia.