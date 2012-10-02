UPDATE 1-International observers praise Georgian election

TBILISI Oct 2 International monitors said on
Tuesday that despite some instances of intimidation in Georgia's
parliamentary election, voters had freely expressed their will
and urged rival political forces to work together following the
poll.
Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili conceded on Tuesday
that his party had lost the election to a coalition led by
billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, paving the way for a peaceful
transfer of power in the former Soviet republic.
"Despite a very polarising campaign ... the Georgian people
have freely expressed their will at the ballot box," said Tonino
Picula, a leader of the monitoring mission representing the
Organization for Security and Cooperation, lawmakers from NATO,
the European Parliament and the Council of Europe.
A statement released by the observers said Georgia had taken
important steps in "consolidating the conduct of democratic
elections, although certain key issues remained to be
addressed."
These included some instances of harassment and intimidation
of party activists and supporters during the election campaign
which created an atmosphere of distrust, it said.
"Despite shortcomings, these elections were very
competitive," Luca Volonte, the head of the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, was quoted
as saying.
"The political forces elected to the new Parliament, both in
the majority and opposition, should now take up their
responsibilities and work together to address these shortcomings
for the further democratic development of the country."