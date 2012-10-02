U.S. praises Saakashvili for 'graciously conceding'

WASHINGTON Oct 2 The United States praised Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Tuesday for conceding that his party had lost parliamentary elections and asking the victorious Georgian Dream party to form a government.

"We'd like also to commend President Saakashvili and the UNM for graciously conceding when they lost at the ballot box," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters, referring to Saakashvili's United National Movement party.