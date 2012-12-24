Georgia to review deals signed by previous government

TBILISI Dec 24 Georgia's new government will
review some investment projects and deals brokered by its
predecessor because they go against the interests of the
country, Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili said on Monday.
Ivanishvili became prime minister after his opposition
coalition deprived President Mikheil Saakashvili's party of a
parliamentary majority in an Oct. 1 election, ending his
nine-year dominance of the Caucasus nation of 4.5 million.
Speaking at a press conference, Ivanishvili said the
government would move cautiously to avoid frightening investors
away from the ex-Soviet republic.
"There are projects and contracts that were signed by the
previous government and are ... not beneficial for our country.
We plan to review these projects, but we want to do it without
scaring business and spoiling relations with other countries,"
he said.
Among the projects Ivanishvili cited was a power station in
southern Georgia's Gardabani region that involved the
participation of Turkish company Mimsan Group and Russia's
InterRao.
Hydropower projects and some deals that gave control of
natural resources to investors could also be reviewed, he said.
Ivanishvili indicated the government had questions about the
funding of the $600 million Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway that would
link Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, including a 29-kilometre
stretch of track in Georgia.
"It's a very interesting project from a geopolitical point
of view, but there are some economic questions about it,"
Ivanishvili said, adding that the government would discuss the
railway with Azerbaijan. He is slated to visit Baku on
Wednesday.