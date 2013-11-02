UPDATE 2-Georgian PM names successor, ties with Russia a priority

* Ivanishvili nominates Interior Minister Garibashvili
* PM says his work done after Saakashvili loses presidency
* Saakashvili favoured West over Russia
* Prime minister most powerful man in country
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 2 Georgia's prime minister named
Interior Minister Irakly Garibashvili as his successor on
Saturday, handing a close ally the task of treading a political
tightrope between Russia and the West.
Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has said he will quit as
premier after Georgy Margvelashvili is sworn in as president on
Nov. 17.
Margvelashvili was elected last month to take over from
Mikheil Saakashvili, who spent a decade in power pursuing
friendly relations with the West - often at the expense of
Russia.
Ivanishvili, who entered politics two years ago following a
business career in which he made a fortune estimated at $5.3
billion, made efforts to maintain good ties with the West while
improving them with Moscow.
He named his successor at the headquarters of his Georgian
Dream coalition.
Under changes to the constitution that will this month
transfer many of the president's responsibilities to the prime
minister, the 31-year-old Garibashvili will become the country's
most powerful politician.
He said on Saturday he would stick with the outgoing
premier's policies.
"I promise our people, our country that I'll continue the
policies and economic development (plans) started by Bidzina
Ivanishvili," Garibashvili said.
BEHIND THE SCENES
Garibashvili's task will be complicated by the state of ties
between Russia and the West, strained by tensions over the
Middle East as well as Moscow's granting of asylum to fugitive
U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, and the detention
of 30 Greenpeace activists.
Ivanishvili, whose party's dominance of parliament has
allowed him to eclipse Saakashvili politically over the past
year, succeeded in opening the Russian market for Georgian wine,
mineral water and fruits after a ban imposed in 2006, two years
before the two countries fought a five-day war.
Garibashvili still has to be nominated by parliament and
approved by Margvelashvili, but both steps are viewed as a
formality.
Margvelashvili's election cemented Georgian Dream's grip on
power, putting it in charge of the presidency for the first
time, as well as the government and legislature, which it took
control of in a parliamentary election in October last year.
Ivanishvili says the departure of Saakashvili, a bitter
rival, means his job is now done.
But he is expected to continue wielding influence behind the
scenes in the South Caucasus country of 4.5 million, which is
crossed by pipelines that carry Caspian oil and gas to Europe.
The current government must resign after the presidential
inauguration. Parliament then has one week to agree on a nominee
for post of prime minister, to be appointed by the president.
Ivanishvili, who will be acting premier during that week,
will hand over his functions on Nov. 24 and a new cabinet
proposed by his successor and approved by parliament.
Garibashvili has a master's degree in international
relations from Tbilisi and Sorbonne Universities.
Fluent in Russian, English and French, he held senior
positions in Ivanishvili's Cartu Bank and his charity fund
before joining the government as interior minister last year.
Garibashvili will set economic as well as foreign policy.
Poverty is a problem and, after years of robust growth,
gross domestic product expanded just 1.5 percent in the second
quarter this year, down from 8.2 percent in the same period a
year ago.