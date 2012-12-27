Georgian leader vetoes amnesty bill in duel with parliament

* Amnesty law calls for release of 3,500 prisoners
* Parliament could override president's veto
* President and parliament forced into difficult
cohabitation
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Dec 27 Georgian President Mikheil
Saakashvili vetoed on Thursday a bill that would free 3,500
prisoners, some considered political prisoners by the parliament
dominated by his opponents, adding to a bitter power struggle in
the former Soviet republic.
Georgia's parliament last week passed an amnesty law that
would release many prisoners jailed under Saakashvili, whose
party was ousted by an opposition coalition led by billionaire
Bidzina Ivanishvili in an Oct. 1 election.
Ivanishvili became a prime minister after the vote, forcing
a difficult cohabitation between the president and new
parliament controlled by his rivals.
Saakashvili said he disagreed with parliament's decision to
define 200 inmates as political prisoners and release them under
the amnesty law -- along with others whom he described as
hardened criminals.
"It means that there are more political prisoners just in
Georgia than in the whole world all together," Saakashvili told
a meeting with students on Thursday.
"Among prisoners pardoned by the parliament are paedophiles,
and let them (parliamentarians) take responsibility for this
decision as I'm not going to," he said. "Among them are those
who were selling information to our enemies...as well as
military officers charged with high treason."
Parliament needs 89 votes to override the president's veto,
and the current parliamentary majority will have enough votes to
do so.
Saakashvili's move appears to add to a power play between
him and the new prime minister.
Since the election a raft of former government officials
have been arrested, accused of abuse of power and other crimes.
The West has warned Ivanishvili, a political novice, not to
lead a witch-hunt of officials loyal to Saakashvili, who in turn
is criticised by opponents for monopolising power, mistreating
critics and trampling on human rights.
Prisoners to be freed under the bill include those convicted
for high treason, taking part in military riots, spying for
Russia as well as robbery, fraud, theft, drugs and minor crimes,
although critics of Saakashvili say many were victims of
political persecution.
The law also calls for cutting the prison terms of more than
12,000 other criminals jailed for grave crimes.
Since first rising to power as a leader of the 2003 "rose"
revolution, Saakashvili curbed petty corruption and implemented
liberal economic reforms.
But he also cracked down on street protests against his
rule, drawing accusations from opponents that he was resorting
to authoritarian methods such as using police to punish critics.
Critics have voiced concerns over what they call
heavy-handed tactics in Georgian jails under Saakashvili. A
video showing torture, beating and sexual assault of prisoners
was broadcast shortly before the election, triggering street
protests that eventually helped Ivanishvili to win the vote.