Georgia's interior minister hands in resignation in jail scandal

TBILISI, Sept 20 Georgia's Interior Minister Bacho Akhalaia handed in his resignation on Thursday evening over a prison abuse scandal that has ignited protests across the country, which holds a parliamentary election on Oct. 1.

"I feel moral and political responsibility that we could not eradicate such horrible practices," Akhalaia said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.

