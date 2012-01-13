UPDATE 1-Westlake Chemical offers to buy Georgia Gulf for $1 bln

Canada's Collage gets seed funding via large insurer
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
Jan 13 Westlake Chemical offered to acquire Georgia Gulf Corp for about $1.03 billion in cash, as the commodity chemicals maker looks to expand its offerings globally.
Westlake Chemical has offered to buy Georgia Gulf for $30 per share, a 23 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close on the New York Stock Exchange.
Westlake said it had first made the offer last September. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
