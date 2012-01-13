版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 22:24 BJT

UPDATE 1-Westlake Chemical offers to buy Georgia Gulf for $1 bln

Jan 13 Westlake Chemical offered to acquire Georgia Gulf Corp for about $1.03 billion in cash, as the commodity chemicals maker looks to expand its offerings globally.

Westlake Chemical has offered to buy Georgia Gulf for $30 per share, a 23 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Westlake said it had first made the offer last September. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐