SCA buy of Georgia-Pacific operations cleared in EU

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
BRUSSELS, July 5 Swedish paper company SCA won EU regulatory approval on Thursday for its 1.32 billion euro ($1.65 billion) takeover of Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations, after pledging to sell some facilities and brands across Europe.
SCA unveiled the deal in November last year which will boost its market share in consumer tissues by 10 percent to 35 percent.
The European Commission said the companies will sell some business activities in Britain, Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands, where the combined entity would have hurt competition.
"The commitments offered by the parties will ensure that consumers do not face higher prices as a result of this deal", EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)