New Issue-Georgia Power Co sells $750 mln notes

Feb 29 Georgia Power Co on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, SunTrust, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GEORGIA POWER CO AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.3 PCT MATURITY 03/25/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.949 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.303 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/06/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS