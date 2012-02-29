版本:
New Issue-Georgia Power Co sells $750 mln notes

Feb 29 Georgia Power Co on
Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche
Bank, SunTrust, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: GEORGIA POWER CO	
	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.3 PCT     MATURITY    03/25/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.949   FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.303 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/06/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

