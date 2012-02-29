New Issue-Georgia Power Co sells $750 mln notes

BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 29 Georgia Power Co on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, SunTrust, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GEORGIA POWER CO AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.3 PCT MATURITY 03/25/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.949 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.303 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/06/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance